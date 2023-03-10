Zakharova: It is Barbaric to Damage the Monument of the Soviet Army in Sofia

"It is a pity that such barbaric acts acquire and perhaps have already acquired a systemic character in some European countries, have become part of the war against Russian monuments and aim at spreading Russophobia and falsifying history."

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the occasion of the smashing with a hammer the inscription "To the Soviet Army-liberator of the grateful Bulgarian people" on the monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia, as well as the pouring of white paint on the monument to Nikolay Ignatiev in Varna.

According to Zakharova, these are "acts of vandalism and desecration of historical memory and truth".

"The attempt to forget Russia's decisive role in liberating Bulgaria from the Ottoman yoke will never have the support of the country's inhabitants," said the spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry at a briefing yesterday.

"In the course of the mentioned celebrations (the 145th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria from the Ottoman yoke) an attempt was made to forget the decisive role of Russia in the liberation of Bulgaria from foreign oppression. Among other things, we see in this an attempt to ignore one's own past, one's own citizens, descendants of heroic Bulgarian militiamen. We are convinced that this policy will never find understanding among Bulgarian patriots who truly value and preserve both their history and the traditions of friendship between our peoples." said Zakharova.

"This was confirmed by the flower-strewn monuments to the heroes of the Russo-Turkish War (1877-1878) in all corners of the country, the numerous messages of gratitude from ordinary Bulgarian citizens who arrived at our embassy," she added.

Yesterday, the Sofia Municipal Council accepted the proposal to remove the Monument to the Soviet Army from the center of Sofia.

