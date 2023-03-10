Orban: Hungary should Review its Ties with Russia

Hungary will have to review its relations with Russia because of the "changing geopolitical reality", and good cooperation with Moscow is in Budapest's interest.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed this opinion at the economic forum in the Hungarian capital, Bloomberg reported.

According to Orban, the relations between Europe and Russia have been so damaged by the war that they may not recover for a long time. However, in this situation, Hungary must "seriously think" about how it will develop these relations - foreign policy and in the economy - in the next 10-15 years.

Orban, whose country is heavily dependent on Russian gas, explained that energy dependence "in particular" motivates interest in cooperation with Moscow.

"It is not known whether Orban, whose advisers are said to be making technical preparations for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is signaling a potential 180-degree turn in policy with his remarks," writes Bloomberg. The agency points out that even after his fourth victory in the parliamentary elections last year, he made a similar comment, which did not lead to change.

"I understand the need to restore Russian-European relations after the war, but this is far from realistic," said Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Following the decision by the Bulgarian parliament, Hungary remained one of the very few countries to refuse (officially) to give weapons to Ukraine, a year after Russia invaded it on February 24, 2023. Orban has often spoken out against sanctions against Moscow, and in September call for their cancelation.

/Dnevnik