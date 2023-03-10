Bulgaria: 3 Arrested for the Atrocity over the Dog with its Ears Cut Off

Three arrested for the brutal attack on a dog. We reported about Faith, a dog a few months old, who was found with her ears completely cut off, according to the vets - with a pair of pruning shears.

According to Nova TV, one of the detainees is 27 years old. He is convicted. The other two are minors - 12 and 17 years old. According to unofficial information, one of them also has previous offenses.

The people who found the dog filed a report at 1st Police Station in Sofia. They are from an organization for the protection of animals and they themselves found the perpetrators. Hours after their report at 1st Police Station in Sofia, the three perpetrators of the act were detained.

According to Suzana Mustafi from the "Respect for Animals" association, the vets' initial suspicions that the dog's ears were cut off with vine shears have been disproved. According to experts, they were probably cut with a knifei.

"We want the people who did this to her to suffer the consequences and take responsibility," Mustafi said.

Faith is being treated at a clinic in Stara Zagora. She is out of shock. "Feels much better. Already kisses everybody. It's a very good puppy," the woman added.

The charge that could be brought against the culprits is cruelty to animals.

/Nova