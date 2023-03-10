Xi Jinping was Re-Elected as President of China for a Third 5-Year Term

China's parliament unanimously re-elected Xi Jinping as president for an unprecedented third five-year term.

2,952 people participated in the voting of the 14th National People's Congress of People's Representatives. The Associated Press commented that the 69-year-old Xi is on course to remain in power for life.

He was also re-elected as head of the Central Military Council, which runs the Chinese military.

The delegates also approved a plan to reorganize the State Council - the country's government. The text has not yet been published, but is expected to be a repeat of the draft reform of party and state organs adopted at the end of February by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

