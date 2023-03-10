At least 7 Killed in "Jehovah's Witnesses” Church in Hamburg

At least 7 people were killed and 8 seriously injured in a shooting at a "Jehovah's Witnesses" church in Hamburg. Police are looking for the perpetrators of the murder, which is currently being classified as a crime spree.

According to a police spokesman, around 9:00 p.m., the police and fire department received several emergency calls about a shooting at a "Jehovah's Witnesses" church. The faithful gathered there at 7 p.m. Shortly after the start of their service, unknown persons broke in and opened fire.

The police did not comment on the exact number of dead, but according to the media they are at least seven. Eight other people were seriously injured.

One of the dead was found on another floor of the building where the church is, and the police believe it was the attacker. Other perpetrators are being sought.

It is not yet clear what could be the reason for the bloody murder. Nearby residents reported that gunfire was heard four times, with about 20 shots being fired each time.

Police warned people in Hamburg of extreme danger.

/BNR