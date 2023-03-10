COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 72 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours are 72, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,367 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 240 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 27 are in intensive care units. There are 27 new hospital admissions.

76 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,281 since the beginning of the pandemic

There are currently 3,014 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 118 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,305 since the start of the vaccination campaign

A total of 38,228 people in our country have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,297,523 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal