Yellow Code for Strong Wind for 14 Regions of Bulgaria

A yellow code for strong wind has been announced for today for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Sofia, Sofiaska, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardjali.

Wind gusts of up to 20-24 m/s are expected, and for the Sofia and Vidin regions, rainfall is also included.

For Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad regions, a yellow code has been forecast for local short-term precipitation, with thunderstorms also possible.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will decrease further.

Today, the cloudiness will be changeable, after noon more often significant and at first in Western Bulgaria, and until midnight and in the east there will be showers of rain. There are conditions for more significant precipitation in the evening and at night in the extreme western and southern regions of the country, there is also a possibility of thunder. Around noon, the wind from the south-southwest will increase, it will be moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains - temporarily strong. The maximum temperatures will be between 16°C and 21°C, in Sofia - around 17°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be changeable, after noon more often significant, but only in the evening in some places, it will rain. It will remain windy with moderate, temporarily strong winds from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 19°C, north of Cape Kaliakra - slightly lower. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-11°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3 points, south of Burgas - 2 points.

Over the mountains, cloud cover will be more often significant. In some places, mainly in the afternoon, there will be precipitation from rain, above about 2000 meters - from snow. There are conditions for more significant amounts in the evening and on the night of Saturday in separate places in the Rila-Rhodope region, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms. There will be mainly a strong south-westerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology