It is Final: The Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia will be Moved
The Sofia Municipal Council accepted the proposal to move the Monument to the Soviet Army from the center of Sofia.
With 41 votes "in favor", 13 "against" and 1 "abstention", the proposal with the report was adopted. This happened with the support of the votes of "GERB-SDS", "Democratic Bulgaria", "Patriots for Sofia" and the independent municipal councilors.
The municipal councilors will instruct the mayor to ask the regional governor to move the monument from the Prince's Garden (Knyazhevska Gradina) to the Museum of Socialist Art or to find another state-owned site.
The Culture Committee of the Metropolitan City Council has already approved the proposal.
The proposal to move the monument is from "Democratic Bulgaria" and has been issued since 2020. The dismantling of the monument has caused serious public debate in recent years.
Disgruntled citizens gathered this morning in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army. They made a "living chain" and declared that they would not allow the monument to be torn down or moved. The protesters then headed to the building of the Metropolitan Municipality.
