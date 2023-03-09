The Bulgarian program of SBS Radio in Australia is At Risk
The Bulgarian community in Australia with a petition to keep the Bulgarian program of SBS radio in Australia
The Bulgarian community in Australia believes that SBS's decision to stop the SBS Radio program in Bulgarian is extremely unfair, un-Australian and not in the spirit of multiculturalism and unity.
The Bulgarian community in Australia is relatively small in number, but it is very active and over the years has organized and participated in many multicultural events and has a strong imprint on Australian multicultural life and economy.
The fact that the Bulgarian community is spread across Australia and not concentrated in specific suburbs makes it even more important to receive news and current events and be informed through SBS's Bulgarian program across Australia.
The Bulgarian program of SBS is very important because it connects the Bulgarian community living in Australia and is the only official Bulgarian language media for the entire Bulgarian community living in Australia.
We need our SBS Bulgarian program to inform and unite our community.
The proposal is discriminatory and divisive. We believe it goes against SBS's values of being inclusive and serving multicultural Australians who speak a language other than English at home. The program has existed for 45 years and has always been presented by professionally trained journalists.
Lidia Doncova-Macri started this petition
The Bulgarian-Australian Business Chamber supports and stands behind the demands of our compatriots in Australia!
/Bulgarian Australian Business Council
