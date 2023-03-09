Bulgaria's PM: There are Now Permanent Food Promotions with Price Reductions of 25-27%

"Promotions are going on in the commercial chains with a reduction of food and essential goods by 25-27 percent," announced acting Prime Minister Galab Donev to reporters in Kyustendil.

Checks on the uncontrollable increase in the price of goods in the store network will continue, he added.

The control over the rise in the prices of goods is yielding results, acting Prime Minister Galab Donev told reporters in Kyustendil, where he was on the occasion of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the action to save the Bulgarian Jews.

"What is observed as a practice already in a number of commercial chains in their stores is that they permanently put promotions with price reductions of 25-27% - something that speaks of the fact that there is a reserve in the reduction of food prices products, and those that are of first necessity and that most affect Bulgarian citizens who have low incomes.

Checks will continue. You know that the regulatory bodies that have to do with consumer protection, with pricing, with food quality, with ensuring the appropriate quality and healthy food from the farm to the shop, respectively to the table, carry out their inspections. Several hundred fines and sanctions have already been imposed on various traders.

There are more meetings with the representatives of the trade chains, with the manufacturers, and a number of regulations are to be introduced to regulate the entire path of the food products from the producer to the store with the relevant electronic labels, so that it can be tracked along the chain who and what markups are being created," said the prime minister.

Everything is being done to ensure a fair vote on April 2, added Galab Donev.

/BNR