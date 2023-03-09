Bulgaria: Huge Number of People Infected with COVID-19 in a Home for the Elderly in Dobrich

An explosion of people infected with COVID-19 has been detected in the Home for Old People in Dobrich. The positives for coronavirus infection are among both users and staff.

The necessary anti-epidemic measures have been taken to limit the spread of the infection.

47 cases of the infection have been established so far. Four are positive from the staff.

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Dobrich has taken measures to limit the spread, all those positive for the disease have been isolated, and those in contact - quarantined.

Meetings in the home are suspended, disinfection of common areas is carried out, wearing personal protective equipment is mandatory.

Examinations are also made of the staff members who stand in for the shift. Currently, there are no infected people who need hospitalization, most have mild flu-like symptoms.

A consultation was made with the private doctors and medical care was provided at the home.

/BNT