Bulgarians Protested in Defense of the Monument to the Soviet Army

Disaffected Bulgarians gathered this morning in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army. They made a "living chain" and declared that they would not allow the monument to be torn down or moved.

The protesters then headed to the building of the Metropolitan Municipality. There they chanted "Resignation", "No to war, yes to peace".

They also threw eggs and red paint at the municipality building.

At today's meeting, they are discussing whether the monument should be moved from the center of Sofia.

"We will not allow the monument to be dismantled, torn down or desecrated in any way. The monument is the property of the state. The municipal council cannot in any way interfere with its removal, relocation and dismantling," declared Ivan Takov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

"If he refuses to move it, he has to find hundreds of thousands of leva to repair it. He also has another option - to deactivate it as state property, give it to the municipality, and then with a decision of the Municipal Council, it can be dismantled," said Marta Georgieva from "Democratic Bulgaria".

"Periodically over the years, this issue has been raised, then it has died down. Due to one or couple of interests. We have always been in favor of this, but we wanted it to become legal in order to be effective," said Anton Koychev from GERB-SDS.

Many people who came from Kyustendil, Pernik and Dupnitsa gathered in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army. Defenders of the monument from Sofia joined the live chain. The Sofia organization and municipal councilors of BSP are the organizers of the protest.

In addition to the Monument to the Soviet Army, there is also a protest against its dismantling in front of the building of the Capital Municipality. Eggs and cans of red paint were thrown against the building.

Cries of "traitors" and "resignation" were heard in front of the municipality building, where the future of the monument is being discussed.

The traffic on "Moskovska" 33 is closed.

The meeting of the Metropolitan Municipal Council began at 10 a.m. to the sounds of national songs played by the protesters in front of the building at 33 Moskovska Street.

The report on the relocation of the monument to the Soviet Army has not yet entered the House for consideration. The municipal councilors are on break because of the first point - the election of the mayor of the "Krasno Selo" region.

/BNT, BNR