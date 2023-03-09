Bulgaria has the Highest Death Rate in the EU

With 1,787 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Bulgaria has the highest mortality rate in the EU in 2020, reported the European Union's statistical agency Eurostat.

Bulgaria is followed by Romania (1,622), Hungary (1,513), Lithuania (1,482) and Latvia (1,445).

At the opposite end of the scale, with the lowest mortality in EU countries, France (863 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) and Ireland (892) were registered, ahead of Luxembourg (905), Finland (917) and Spain (919).

In 2020, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic, the main cause of death in all EU countries was diseases of the circulatory system, except for Denmark, Ireland, France and the Netherlands, where the main cause was cancer, writes Eurostat. These two groups of diseases remain the leading causes of death and a total of 1.7 million people died from diseases of the circulatory system and almost 1.2 million died from cancer.

Among the EU members, the largest share of deaths due to diseases of the organs of the circulatory system is in Bulgaria (61%), and the smallest - in France (20%), while the largest share of deaths, due to cancer, is observed in Ireland (29%), and the smallest - in Bulgaria (15%).

Diseases of the circulatory system and cancers together account for 55% of the causes of death in the EU, ranging from 42% in Belgium to 76% in Bulgaria.

In the year the pandemic broke out, it was the third leading cause of death in the EU, with a total of almost 439,000 deaths. The highest share of deaths caused by Covid-19 was recorded in Belgium (18%) and Spain (15%), and the lowest in Finland and Estonia (both 1%).

