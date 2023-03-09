Bulgaria: Attackers with Gas Masks Robbed a Restaurant - There are Injured People

Crime | March 9, 2023, Thursday // 09:38
@Pixabay

Attackers robbed a restaurant in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. Two women were injured, reported Nova TV.

The crime was committed around 02:00 a.m. at night, after the work of a restaurant in the center of Sofia had finished. Two men wearing gas masks stormed in and sprayed two women from the restaurant's staff copiously with spray. At that moment the women were counting the turnover. The attackers grabbed the money from their hands and ran away.

The stolen amount is about BGN 24,000, Nova TV reported. Medical assistance was provided to the injured. The attackers are being sought.

/Nova

Tags: sofia, restaurant, gas masks, attackers
