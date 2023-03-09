COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 93 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 93, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,522 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.68 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 235 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 24 new hospital admissions.

122 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,205 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,021 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 66 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,187 since the start of the vaccination campaign

A total of 38,225 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,297,451 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA