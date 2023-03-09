The Weather in Bulgaria will be Cloudy but Warm Today with Temperatures up to 20°C

Atmospheric pressure will remain lower than the average for the month.

Today before noon it will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. In the afternoon, the cloudiness from the west will temporarily increase and in the evening it will rain in places in Northern Bulgaria. It will blow to moderate, in the Western Pre-Balkan - a temporarily strong south-westerly wind. Daytime temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 17°C and 22°C, in Sofia - around 17°.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea. There will be scattered high clouds that will increase and decrease in the evening, but will remain without precipitation. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 17°C and 21°C, north of Cape Kaliakra: 14°-15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 7°-8°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be variable, more significant in the afternoon hours, but it will be almost without precipitation. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the west. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology