Bulgaria and other EU Countries will Insist on the Termination of the Contract with "Pfizer" for Covid Vaccines

Bulgaria and several other EU countries will insist that the European Health Commission terminate the contract with "Pfizer-Biontech" for the supply of covid vaccines, said acting Minister of Health Asen Medjidiev at a briefing.

According to the current contract between the EU and the pharmaceutical company, vaccines are supplied in quotas according to the population of each member state.

"Bulgaria categorically takes a position to terminate the contract with 'Pfizer - Bayontech' for the supply of vaccines. The other option is to respect the wishes of the member states for necessary quantities to be specifically requested by a certain country, for the quantities that they need, for a specific period and the payment should be made after the request has been made," the minister specified.

Medzhidiev said that Bulgaria's request is strongly supported by Poland, and in recent days the Czech Republic, Romania and Lithuania have joined. Talks are underway with Slovenia and Croatia, the minister expects support from more countries.

"We are categorically of the same opinion - Bulgaria does not need more vaccines, and forcing countries to purchase huge quantities, which they then destroy, is extremely irresponsible and does not reflect the image of Bulgaria, the European Commission, or the European Union."

In 2022, Bulgaria has destroyed over 2 million covid vaccines and will categorically not buy or supply more, Medzhidiev also said. Last Saturday, he told the National Television that our country does not need more vaccines, on the contrary - in 2023, we are about to scrap another 2,800,000 doses.

/BNT