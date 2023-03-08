Bulgaria: Subhumans Cut the Ears of a Stray Dog in Sofia

A dog, aged only a few months, was found in a helpless state with its ears cut off in the "Hristo Botev" district of the Bulgarian capital, Nova TV reported.

The president of the Respect for Animals Association, Susana Mustafi, explained that the people who found the dog contacted the organization via Facebook on Tuesday evening.

"We received pictures of a nearly decapitated puppy. Its ears were cut to the scalp. We found a "frozen" body that was scared and shocked to the point of pain. The animal was immediately taken care of at a veterinary clinic. So far so good. The condition of the dog is not critical, but it's almost tragic because what happened was an atrocity," commented the chairman of the association.

The puppy's ears were cut off with pruning shears.

"It experienced huge pain and was in agony. This was also confirmed by the veterinarians," added Susana Mustafi. It turns out that this is not the first case of such aggression in the "Hristo Botev" district.

"The people who reported about the animal told us that the neighborhood is hell for stray animals and is full of sadists," the chairman of the association said.

A case has been registered and the perpetrators of the cruelty to the dog are currently being sought by the police.

A year ago, Mustafi received a report in the same neighborhood about an injured dog, and the animal was left with only one eye. It is currently adopted and doing well.

