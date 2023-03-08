Men's Salaries and Pensions in Bulgaria are Much Higher than Women's

The difference in average salaries between men and women in Bulgaria in December 2022 is 15.5 percent. This was announced by the president of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria Plamen Dimitrov at a national conference on gender equality and working conditions organized by the trade union:

"Women, unfortunately, work in the lower-paid sectors. Male employment dominates two of the three highest-paid economic activities. For example, for creating and disseminating information, the difference between women and men is 33% - a man receives 5,300, a woman 3,600 in this sector. 1,760 leva difference, which is perhaps the most dramatic difference. Together with finance, the woman in the financial sector receives 38% less," said Plamen Dimitrov.

BGN 667 reaches the average pension for the month of March this year, for men it is BGN 798 and for women, it is 221 leva less or BGN 577.

The average pensions are the highest in the city of Sofia - BGN 825, for men they reach BGN 994 and for women BGN 716.

The average pensions in the Kardjali region are much lower - only 529 BGN, for men the value is 596 BGN and for women 478 BGN, this is only 11 BGN above the minimum pension for length of service and age.

