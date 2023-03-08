US: TikTok is a Threat to National Security

The social platform TikTok, which teenagers around the world are crazy about, is about to be banned in the United States, BTA reports.

Yesterday, a bill to ban the Chinese mobile application was introduced, written by two senators - from the Republican and Democratic parties, which is about to be voted on.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he "welcomed" the bill introduced yesterday, which would, among other things, ban apps like Tik Tok.

"The bill will allow the US government to prevent certain foreign countries from using technology services... in a way that threatens the confidential data of Americans and our national security," wrote the White House adviser, quoted by BTA.

According to many US lawmakers, the short video platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance is a threat to national security.

The Tik Tok company protested and claimed that they have over 100,000,000 users in the United States. According to them, the app has already surpassed YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in terms of "time spent" by adult Americans and is now close to the movie platform Netflix.

