Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court: Sending Military Aid to Ukraine is Not Unconstitutional

Politics | March 8, 2023, Wednesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court: Sending Military Aid to Ukraine is Not Unconstitutional @Wikimedia Commons

There is no unconstitutionality in sending military aid to Ukraine, decided the Bulgarian Constitutional Court (CC).

With its decision from yesterday, March 7, the Constitutional Court rejects the request of 50 people's representatives from the 48th National Assembly to establish the unconstitutionality of the Decision to provide military and military-technical support to Ukraine and strengthen the defense capabilities of Bulgaria, adopted by the National assembly on 3.11.2022 (promulgated SG No. 89 of 2022), and Decision on providing military and military-technical support to Ukraine, adopted by the National Assembly on 9.12.2022 (promulgated SG, No. 99 of 2022).

/BNT

Tags: Ukraine, military aid, constitutional
