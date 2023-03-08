Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court: Sending Military Aid to Ukraine is Not Unconstitutional
There is no unconstitutionality in sending military aid to Ukraine, decided the Bulgarian Constitutional Court (CC).
With its decision from yesterday, March 7, the Constitutional Court rejects the request of 50 people's representatives from the 48th National Assembly to establish the unconstitutionality of the Decision to provide military and military-technical support to Ukraine and strengthen the defense capabilities of Bulgaria, adopted by the National assembly on 3.11.2022 (promulgated SG No. 89 of 2022), and Decision on providing military and military-technical support to Ukraine, adopted by the National Assembly on 9.12.2022 (promulgated SG, No. 99 of 2022).
