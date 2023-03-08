Bulgaria: Special Police Operation against Vote Buying is underway in Sindel

Four people were detained in a specialized police operation that began at midnight in the Avren village of Sindel.

The special operation is focused on vote buying and domestic crime.

"The detainees are mainly related to domestic crimes. However, there are reports of vote-buying in the entire region," said Commissioner Iliyan Iliev - head of the Security Police.

A man was detained minutes ago during the special operation in Sindel. The detainee was taken out of his home at 1 Cherno More Street. He is suspected of burglary, reports the National Radio.

The entrances and exits of the village are blocked by a checkpoint.

The other three arrested are for home burglaries and possession of narcotic substances. The fourth person was detained for driving a motor vehicle after using narcotic substances, Commissioner Iliev announced.

Checks are carried out based on reports. People who the uniformed have information about buying votes are also being checked, Iliev pointed out.

Gaming halls and other sites where it is possible to buy votes are also being checked, as well as persons who would be sympathetic to this activity, said Commissioner Iliev.

The actions will continue until 24h today on the territory of the Varna region.

/BNR