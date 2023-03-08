For the First Time in History, there are Women in all Parliaments around the World
For the first time in history, women have a presence in all parliaments around the world, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
The Geneva-based organization's latest report - based on data from 47 countries that held elections last year - shows that compared to 2020, the world continues to reduce the dominant role of men in representative bodies, reports Euronews.
Representation and diversity among legislators also reached record highs this year, in many places.
In the U.S., 263 women of color ran in the midterm elections, a further advance from the record number achieved in 2018, although the number of women nominated for Congress is down from the 2020 peak.
At the same time, in France, 5.8% of the total number of candidates for the new National Assembly are of minority origin - a record for the European country.
Diversity comes in the form of gender identity and sexuality: In Colombia, LGBTQ+ representation in Congress has tripled, growing from two to six members.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » UN Chief: Gender Equality is "300 Years Away"
- » UN: London's plan to Stop Illegal Migrants violates International Law
- » Day 378 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Pro-Ukrainian Group might be behind the Attack on the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline
- » US: TikTok is a Threat to National Security
- » Protests and Riots in Georgia over Controversial Law on Foreign Agents
- » A Proposal to Ban Outdoor Smoking is being prepared in Italy