COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 115 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 115, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,096 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.7 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 233 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 26 new hospital admissions.

55 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,083 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,053 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 110 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,121 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,222 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,297,358 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA