The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and Warm Today - 15-20°C

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will remain unchanged.

Today will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia – about 16°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea, with temporary increases in cloudiness, but it will be without precipitation. It will blow to a moderate southwesterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be from 11°C along the northern coast to 16°C in the south. The temperature of the sea water is 7°-8°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness, but almost no precipitation. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 8°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

/BTA