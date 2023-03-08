March 8 - International Women's Day

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It is a day of international recognition of the economic, political and social achievements of women.

In December 1977, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 8 as International Women's Day, originally chosen as International Working Women's Day. It is celebrated in over 30 countries around the world as an expression of recognition of the economic, political and social achievements of women.

In many countries, including Bulgaria, March 8 is also celebrated as Mother's Day.

The first women's society in Bulgaria was founded in 1857 in the city of Lom. Among its founders are Elenka Tsenko Todorova, Angelina Krastyo Pishurka, Stefania Kosta Stamenova, Maria Tsono Ivanova and others.

Initially, from 1911, the holiday was celebrated with talks in a narrow circle, and in 1915 was the first public celebration.

As a general Bulgarian holiday, March 8 has been celebrated since the middle of the 20th century. The first female doctor in Bulgaria - Dr. Tota Venkova - graduated in 1886. She not only worked in an era when it was unthinkable for a woman to do so, but also paved the way for all women after her who dreamed of education, profession, place and recognition in society.

Raina Kasabova goes down in history and statistics as the first woman in the world to complete a mission aboard a combat aircraft. She was only 15 years old when, on December 30, 1912, during the Balkan War, she flew as an observer pilot over Edirne and called for an end to hostilities.

