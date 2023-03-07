Bulgaria: Flowers for Women’s Day are 10% More Expensive this year

Society | March 7, 2023, Tuesday // 12:40
@Pixabay

Almost 10% more expensive flowers for women's day.

The increase affects one of the most sought-after bouquets, namely those made with red rose and chrysanthemums.

The increase in price will also affect some of the potted flowers, which are also preferred.

"The increase in the prices of flowers is due to the increase in the price of gas and electricity. Consumables are rising. The price of a red rose is currently BGN 7 (EUR 3,5)," Gancho Ganchev, a flower dealer, told the National Television.

/BNT

