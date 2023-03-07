Bulgaria: A Nurse was Stabbed in Sofia by a 70-year-old Man - She is in Stable Condition

There is no danger to the life of the nurse who was attacked with a knife at her workplace yesterday. She is in a stable condition and has been placed in the intensive care unit of the hospital, where she will stay for another day or two, reports the "Tsaritsa Ioana" hospital, where she was admitted.

The nurse was attacked and stabbed five times by a 70-year-old man who broke into the 22nd Diagnostic Consultative Center where she works. Three of her wounds are in the chest area. The attacker's motives have not been clarified.

"Yesterday at 3:30 p.m., a 62-year-old female patient was brought in with stab wounds to the chest, right arm and right leg. She was immediately placed in an anti-shock room. Resuscitation measures were started due to the acute blood loss and shock state. She had to be hospitalized and transferred to the operating room so that the wounds could be surgically treated. One wound in the chest area was relatively deep, but the surgical team was able to control the blood loss. The woman is currently in a stable condition, without danger to life, with good blood pressure. The knife was probably not big enough to penetrate deeper into the chest," said Dr. Petar Gerzilov, deputy director of medical activities at the "Tsaritsa Joanna - ISUL" hospital.

After the woman is taken out of intensive care, psychologists will work with her to overcome the shock of what happened.

According to unconfirmed information, the woman and her attacker knew each other. The man told Nova TV that he did not attack anyone and did not remember whether he had consumed alcohol.

A charge of attempted murder has been filed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews