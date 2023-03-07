Day 377 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Executed Unarmed Ukrainian POW, His Last Words - “Glory to Ukraine”

Day 377 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine received the first US Patriot missiles, while Bulgaria is still keeping its Soviet S-300s

The fighting for Bakhmut continues, Zelensky promised to continue the defense of the city

Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war. His last words: "Glory to Ukraine " (VIDEO)

Russia has lost five times more troops in Bakhmut than Ukraine , according to NATO

LPR: Kyiv transfers additional forces to the Bakhmut region

While NATO member Bulgaria is clutching its aging Soviet S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems that it could have sent to Ukraine months ago, NATO candidate Ukraine has already received the American Patriot.

This was announced by the Polish Minister of Defense Marius Blaszczacht in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "Razon".

"The first Patriot air defence systems have arrived in Ukraine. ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1yhyYo0Nia — ????????????DAY 377????UKRAINE UPDATES????????LATEST ???????? (@UkraineDiary) March 7, 2023

"I must emphasize that thanks to the efforts made by Poland, Patriot batteries and the first Leopard tanks ... have already arrived in Ukraine," the minister said.

According to him, since the beginning of the war, Poland has provided Ukraine with military aid of 2.2 billion euros and continues to help the country.

On December 21, 2022, the US announced a $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which for the first time included Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. On January 5 of this year Germany's government has confirmed it will also hand over Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

On January 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the US, Germany and the Netherlands had guaranteed his country at least three Patriot batteries. The arrival of the first Leopard tanks (German production) in Ukraine was announced on February 24.

According to Bulgarian media "ClubZ", in the first months of the war, Bulgaria was offered to give its S-300 missiles, as Slovakia did, and receive in exchange American NASAMS (the kind that guard the skies over the White House), but the state leadership refused to do this, citing national security considerations.

According to the former Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov and military experts in the field, the shelf life of Bulgarian Soviet missiles will expire in a few years, and then the country, in addition to paying for their disposal, will have to buy NATO-standard replacements for significantly higher than our previously offered prices.

According to at least five military experts interviewed by ClubZ, the compatibility of the Bulgarian armed forces with those of other NATO countries is close to zero.

Russia has been trying to capture Bakhmut for months, believing that this would be a big step towards occupying the entire territory of Donbas. According to Western experts, however, this would be more of a pyrrhic victory given the time required and the mass casualties. Ukrainian troops are reinforcing their positions west of the city, which may be in preparation for a possible withdrawal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, said he had discussed the situation with Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the head of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. In his late video address, Zelensky stated:

"Both generals proposed not to withdraw from Bakhmut, but to strengthen our defenses. Our military command unanimously supported this position. There were no other opinions. I told the Chief of the General Staff to find the necessary forces to help our boys. There is no such part of Ukraine that we can say we are giving up."

Bakhmut is not surrounded, Oleksiy Danilov, chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told local media, but described the situation there as complex.

The Ukrainian president also commented on a video that appeared on social networks, allegedly showing Russian soldiers killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war. The president promised that the culprits would be found. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into wartime violations, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk announced at the end of February that 24,600 cases of war crimes by Russians against Ukrainians are being investigated since 02/24/2022.

Today, at least one more can be added to the list - Russians filmed themselves shooting an unknown unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war and uploaded the proof of this disgrace on social networks.

In the 12-second video, the soldier is seen smoking a cigarette and uttering the words: "Glory to Ukraine." The next moment he is showered with bullets and is cursed by the killers.

A censored version of the clip can be seen below. We warn you that it contains violent scenes and you should watch it only at your own risk.

⚡️Russian invaders shot an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war after saying "Glory to Ukraine" and published it online.



Currently unknown where and when the video recording was made. The President's Office reacted to the murder of the Ukrainian defender. pic.twitter.com/FxivdKB8sf — Gwara (@GwaraMedia) March 6, 2023

Here is a photo of the POW seconds before he was executed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the clip on his Twitter profile:

“Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying "Glory to Ukraine". Another proof this war is genocidal. It is imperative that @KarimKhanQC launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime. Perpetrators must face justice.”

Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying "Glory to Ukraine". Another proof this war is genocidal. It is imperative that @KarimKhanQC launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime. Perpetrators must face justice. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the Wartranslated channel, which has closely followed events in Russia since the beginning of the invasion, published a short list of comments from Russian Telegram users under the video. Here are some of them:

"Eurocucks will be sharing this video hinting that Russians are demons - yes we are!"

"Wasted too many bullets. Shame*!*"

"Should have put one in the stomach and left in the ditch*.*"

"This is what the Americans and the Anglo-Saxons wanted. You can't stop us anymore. Now to the end - us or them. That's it."

"Soon, with every Ukrainian captive".

NATO intelligence estimates that for every Ukrainian soldier killed defending Bakhmut, Russian forces lost at least five. This is what a military representative of the alliance tells CNN.

He said the five-to-one ratio was a reasonable estimate based on intelligence.

Despite the favorable ratio, however, Ukraine also suffers significant defense losses, the source continued, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington noted in its latest assessment of the conflict that while Bakhmut is not operationally or strategically significant, its capture is necessary for Russia to continue its offensive in the Donetsk region.

The think tank also notes comments yesterday by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said during a tour of the Middle East that the city's siege was not a serious operational or strategic problem for Ukraine.

Russia changes tactics (at the expense of "Wagner")

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that they are inflicting heavy damage on Russia in its attempt to seize Bakhmut.

"Our defenders inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroyed a large number of vehicles, forced the best assault units of Wagner to fight and reduced the offensive potential of the enemy," said Lt.-Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, after visiting Bakhmut on Sunday, CNN recalled.

ISW also added that Russia's efforts to capture Bakhmut have significantly impaired its capacity for further offensives. "The Russian military will likely struggle to sustain follow-on offensive operations for several months, giving Ukraine a chance to seize the initiative."

Today's assessment also notes that Russian forces - mainly elite Wagner elements, Russian airborne troops and other "lower quality" military forces - have recently changed tactics and sent more special forces and elements of conventional forces. "Wagner" probably still uses prisoners, but much more limited due to the damage done. The fighting is likely to result in heavy losses for the forces of the best private army in the world.

The Ukrainian command transferred additional units to the area of the city of Bakhmut and increased the artillery fire on the positions of the Russians. This was reported by TASS, citing a former soldier from the so-called Luhansk People's Republic.

Andrey Marochko, a reserve colonel of the militia of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic, reported that the Ukrainian command was trying to prevent a complete encirclement of Bakhmut.

To this end, combat-ready units are transferred to the western part of the city and the positions that control the supply routes are strengthened. In addition, Ukrainian artillery in the neighboring town of Chasov Yar is stepping up shelling of Russian forces in Bakhmut, Marochko said, citing intelligence.

At the same time, Yan Gagin, an adviser to the head of the Russian occupation authorities in the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Russian state television that the Russians control almost half of Bakhmut. As well as that the Ukrainian units are being withdrawn from the city in small groups.

