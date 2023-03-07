Pre-Election Survey in Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” - 20.09%, GERB - 20.04%

The difference between the leading parties GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change" (WCC) at the beginning of the election campaign is very small. This is shown by a survey on the electoral attitudes of "Market Links" and bTV

GERB-SDS – 20.4%, WCC – 20.9%, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) – 13.3%, Vazrazhdane – 11.8%, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) – 6.6%. These are the five parties that will certainly enter the parliament according to the survey. Below the barrier are "Bulgarian Rise" - 2.4%, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) - 2.3%, "Levitsa" - 2.3%.

It is difficult to foresee any of these parties forming a government on their own, so according to "Market Links", a coalition form of government is certain. There are some 14% of people who would decide at the last minute before the election who they will vote for, so this can also change the political picture.

Of those who have decided to vote for "We Continue the Change", the percentage of those who have firmly decided to vote is higher, but in GERB - SDS we can also look for an option for an electoral reserve, since the mobilization there is not at such a high level, according to the sociological agency. With "Vazrazhdane" there is some increase in political support. BSP marks a steady downward trend.

"Discontent is a natural reaction to rising prices. It is also indicative of the long lack of taking measures by the institutions that do not justify the trust of the citizens," said Dobromir Zhivkov from "Market Links". "Through them, this idea is created that the state is the one that controls the prices."

"We saw that in the previous elections, a lot of work was done with the fears and worries of the voters. However, we survived the difficulties, and in my opinion, this means that this campaign will not be so focused on fears of economic crisis and inflation, but rather on our path to the future and the development of the country," added Zhivkov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Market Links