Sofia: Traffic through the "Lyulin" Tunnel has been Opened Today

Traffic on the "Lyulin" tunnel was opened this morning. The facility had been under renovation since July of last year.

Today, traffic will be restored in both lanes, as well as on the tram line. The repair of the tunnel, during which the tunnel construction, entrance-exit ramps, drainage system, waterproofing, asphalt, ventilation, lighting, etc. were renewed, cost the municipality about BGN 12 million excluding VAT.

The fire protection system of the tunnel has modern sensors, and in the event of smoke, the fire department and the Metropolitan Municipality will be automatically notified, and the speed of rotation of the fans will increase.

Energy-saving lighting will also rely on sensors to change the intensity of the light depending on whether it's bright or dark outside.

In front of Nova TV, the deputy mayor for construction, Angel Jorgov, called the quality of the repair execution "quite decent". In front of bTV, he expressed hope that in the next "30, 40, 50 years, interventions will not be necessary".

"Cherni Vrah" boulevard to Dragalevtsi is closed

Today begins the renovation of "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. above the Sofia Ring Road. The reason is the construction of a water supply and sewer system in the "Dragalevtsi" district. Detours are in place, but severe congestion is expected over the next few months. For the time being, the bus stops to and from "Dragalevtsi" will not change.

