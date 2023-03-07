COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 181 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 181, it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.
4,338 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.1 percent.
No one has died with a confirmed coronavirus infection.
To date, 231 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 36 new hospital admissions.
165 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,256,028 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Active cases are currently 2,996.
In the last 24 hours, 85 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,609,011 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,219 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,297,243 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria and other EU Countries will Insist on the Termination of the Contract with "Pfizer" for Covid Vaccines
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 115 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 31 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Health Minister: Bulgarians do not need Vaccines against COVID-19
- » Bird Flu Virus has Attacked, Mutated and is Now being Transmitted among Mammals