Weather in Bulgaria will be Mostly Sunny with Temporary Increases in Cloudiness

Atmospheric pressure will be lower than the average for the month and will drop a little more.

Today it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness, mainly over the southern and mountainous regions, but light rain will fall only in isolated places. A light and moderate wind will blow from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 14°C and 19°C, in Sofia - around 14°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. There will be more significant temporary increases in the area only south of Burgas, but without precipitation. It will blow to a moderate south-southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be 10°-11°C along the northern coast to 16°C in the south. The temperature of the sea water is 7°-8°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. There will be more significant temporary increases in the area over the massifs of southern Bulgaria, but it will remain almost without precipitation. A weak and moderate south-westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 7°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

