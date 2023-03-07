A Policeman and a Тeacher Saved 9 Lives after a Fire in a Bulgarian Village

A policeman and a physical education teacher saved 9 human lives during a fire in a municipal building in the village of Kolarovo.

Socially weak people were accommodated in the building.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

"The fire grew very quickly and inside everything was smoke in the corridors and floors," said junior inspector Todor Kimov, RU-Petrich.

"An injured woman is in the intensive care unit of Pirogov," added Velichka Spasova, mayor of the village of Kolarovo, Petrich region.

"We started evacuating people," said the physical education teacher.

