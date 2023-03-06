Nearly 1 Million Euros have been Collected in Bulgaria for the Victims of the Earthquakes in Turkey

Nearly 1 million euros is the amount collected in Bulgaria from donations on the account opened to help the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey last month, reported the Turkish TV channel CNN-Turk, quoted by BTA.

The TV channel presents a report on the financial aid collected in various European countries for the areas of Turkey destroyed by the February 6 earthquakes.

Germany, home to a large Turkish minority, has allocated 41 million euros to Turkey and 67 million euros to Syria, which was also badly hit by two earthquakes in southern Turkey measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale.

Austria's total financial aid to the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey amounts to 9.5 million euros, of which three million are provided by the state, two million by the federal states and the rest by individual donations.

Finland has provided a total of one million euros for Turkey and Syria, and Sweden is providing 14 million euros for both countries.

The Dutch government is providing financial assistance of 20 million euros to the two countries affected by the earthquakes, donation campaigns have raised over 152 million euros, and local authorities will provide over 11 million euros. Donation campaigns there are still ongoing.

More than €141 million for Turkey and Syria will be provided by Great Britain, including €48.59 million provided by the government. In Italy, 1.75 million euros were collected for Turkey, in Hungary - about 294 thousand euros, in Romania - 1.21 million euros.

