A Dog Rescued 12-year-old Owner from the Ruins of the Earthquakes in Turkey

A dog rescued its 12-year-old owner from under the ruins of the earthquakes in Turkey, "Hurriyet Daily News" reported, quoted by BTA.

The dog bit the boy's clothes and pulled him out from under the debris of their home in their village in Kahramanmaraş district.

The village is located in the vicinity of the city of Pazarcık, where was the epicenter of the first of two destructive earthquakes on February 6 with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale. The village is one of the places that suffered the most during the earthquakes.

Twelve-year-old Çınar Kuloğlu miraculously saved by his dog Alex, lost all his relatives in the earthquake except for his brother Mehmet.

The boy told reporters that he was the only one among the wreckage able to move, while the rest of the family were completely trapped. Çınar said that his father's cries for help still haunt him.

"I've been taking care of Alex since he was a little puppy. I tried to train him, but it didn't work. But on the day of the earthquake, he came to my rescue," the boy said.

Çınar's father was pulled from the rubble the day after the quake, but did not survive in the hospital.

