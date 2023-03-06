Djokovic was not Allowed into the US without a COVID-19 Vaccine

Sports | March 6, 2023, Monday // 12:58
Bulgaria: Djokovic was not Allowed into the US without a COVID-19 Vaccine @Wikimedia Commons

The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, will not play in the year's first Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells after authorities in the United States refused him permission to enter the country without a Covid-19 vaccine. The Serbian has withdrawn his bid for the tournament in California, which will take place from March 8 to 19.

"World #1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from participation in 2023. In his place, Nikoloz Basilashvili enters the grouping," wrote the tournament organizers in a statement this morning, shortly before the draw for the main grouping, which also features Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Last month, Djokovic, 35, applied for a so-called special exemption from US health authorities as he remains determined in his decision not to get a coronavirus vaccine. The leading tennis organizations in the USA - the local national federation (USTA), as well as the organizers of the US Open - advocated for him. The emergency epidemic situation in the US expires on May 11, 2023, and only after that date will unvaccinated foreigners be allowed to enter the country without a "special exception".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccine, COVID-19, Djokovic, tennis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria