Over 75% of Bulgarians with Difficulties to Cover their Daily Expenses

In the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as in the previous three quarters of last year, more than 75% of Bulgarians have difficulty covering their daily expenses, according to the results of a recent study by the National Statistical Institute. 38.4% of individuals have certain difficulties, while 26.1% define covering daily expenses as difficult, and 12.3% - as very difficult, with the share of the latter decreasing, compared to the first two quarters of 2022 but increasing by 1.5% compared to the third quarter of last year.

19.2% of individuals can cover their daily expenses relatively easily, and only 4% do not experience any difficulties, also shows NSI. The share of persons without difficulties in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 0.8 percentage points compared to the third quarter and by 1.5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2022.

How would you go about making ends meet i.e. can you cover your daily expenses?

Orange: Very Difficult; Blue: Difficult: Red: With certain difficulties; Yellow: Relatively easy; Green: Easy and Very Easy.

At the same time, for 67.8% of Bulgarians, their household income remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the last 12 months, with this share decreasing by more than 5% compared to the first and second quarters, but still significant.

An increase in income was indicated by 26.7% of individuals, which is 1.2 percentage points less compared to the third quarter of last year, but also 8.2 percentage points more compared to the first quarter of 2022 when 18.5% of Bulgarians had an increase in income.

The main reasons for the increase in income in all four quarters of last year were an increase in pensions and social benefits and wage indexation, reports NSI.

A decrease in income for the last 12 months was indicated by 5.5% of Bulgarians, which is 0.7 percentage points more compared to the third quarter, but also 3.0 percentage points less compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Over the past 12 months, how has your household income changed?

Orange: It increased; Green: Remained the same; Red: It decreased.

/NSI