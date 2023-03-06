Trump Promised to End the War in Ukraine in 24 hours

World » UKRAINE | March 6, 2023, Monday // 09:52
Bulgaria: Trump Promised to End the War in Ukraine in 24 hours Former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has assured that the settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, if he is re-elected as the head of state, "will take no more than 24 hours".

The former president said this at the annual convention of American conservatives in DC.

"I want to assure you that this will not be a difficult task. It can be done within 24 hours if people know what they have to do," said Trump.

Trump declined to say exactly what his plan is or what actions he intends to take.

"I won't tell you, because that way I'll probably lose the opportunity to carry it out. To do it, you have to be president—you need office and power. However, it will be done within twenty-four hours. Again, this would never have happened if I were president. This war must be stopped within 24 hours," stressed the former White House resident.

