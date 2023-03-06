COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 25, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 516 tests were performed, of which 4.8 percent were positive. There are 2,980 active cases, and 2 people have been reported as cured.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,219.

242 people were hospitalized. There are 24 in intensive care units. There are 9 newly admitted to hospitals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA