The Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Sunny Today

Today the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny.

There will be temporary increases in cloud cover mainly over the mountainous and extreme southern regions, but there will be almost no precipitation.

In the morning hours, visibility will be reduced in some places in the lowlands and valleys. The wind will be from the west-southwest, and it will be light to moderate. The minimum temperatures will decrease and will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, the maximum will rise slightly and will be between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia - around 12°C.

Over the mountains, cloudiness will be variable, with almost no precipitation. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the west-northwest, in the afternoon - from the southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 1°C.

Over the next three days there will be variable cloud cover, more significant on Thursday; only isolated minor showers are possible. The wind will be from the west-southwest, mostly moderate, temporarily strong in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria.

The warming will continue on Thursday, with maximum temperatures between 15°C and 20°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT