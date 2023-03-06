Bulgaria: An ATM was Stolen in Sofia’s “Lyulin” district
Crime | March 6, 2023, Monday // 08:30
@PxHere
An ATM was stolen last night in the capital's Lyulin district, Nova TV reports. The payment device was pulled out and taken in an unknown direction around 5 a.m. The ATM was located in a 24-hour grocery store. There is no information yet on how much cash was in it. The perpetrators are currently being sought by the police
/Dnevnik
