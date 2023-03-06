Bulgaria: An ATM was Stolen in Sofia’s “Lyulin” district

Crime | March 6, 2023, Monday // 08:30
Bulgaria: An ATM was Stolen in Sofia's "Lyulin" district

An ATM was stolen last night in the capital's Lyulin district, Nova TV reports. The payment device was pulled out and taken in an unknown direction around 5 a.m. The ATM was located in a 24-hour grocery store. There is no information yet on how much cash was in it. The perpetrators are currently being sought by the police

