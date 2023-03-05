Bulgarians consume the Least Amount of Fish in the EU

Bulgarians consume nearly 7 kg of fish per year, and this is the lowest amount compared to other European countries. This became clear during a discussion organized by the Association "For Affordable and Quality Food" and the Association of Fishery Products Producers.

It is expected that the demand and quality of fish products in Bulgaria will grow in the future.

Otherwise, there are no problems with fresh fish on the market, it became clear during the discussion.

According to Andrey Velchev, chairman of the "For Affordable and Quality Food" Association, despite the jump in commodity prices, fish continues to be affordable.

Dr. Galya Vikiova, deputy executive director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, added that the Agency carries out control at every step - from harvesting, processing to storage of fish products. In addition, samples are taken and there is control, assured Vikiova.

/BNT