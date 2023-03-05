Bulgarians consume the Least Amount of Fish in the EU
Bulgarians consume nearly 7 kg of fish per year, and this is the lowest amount compared to other European countries. This became clear during a discussion organized by the Association "For Affordable and Quality Food" and the Association of Fishery Products Producers.
It is expected that the demand and quality of fish products in Bulgaria will grow in the future.
Otherwise, there are no problems with fresh fish on the market, it became clear during the discussion.
According to Andrey Velchev, chairman of the "For Affordable and Quality Food" Association, despite the jump in commodity prices, fish continues to be affordable.
Dr. Galya Vikiova, deputy executive director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, added that the Agency carries out control at every step - from harvesting, processing to storage of fish products. In addition, samples are taken and there is control, assured Vikiova.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Over 75% of Bulgarians with Difficulties to Cover their Daily Expenses
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » The Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Sunny Today
- » Food Prices continue to Rise in Bulgaria: Tomatoes - by 12% in just a week, Cucumbers - 6%
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 31 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Today marks 46 years since the Deadliest Earthquake in Bulgarian History