Food Prices continue to Rise in Bulgaria: Tomatoes - by 12% in just a week, Cucumbers - 6%

Food prices in Bulgaria continue to rise, according to the market price index (MPI), reports BTA. It reports wholesale food levels and increased by 0.86% to 2,472 points in the first week of March. Since the beginning of 2023, its level has risen by 6.74% (from 2.316 points).

The base level of the MPI - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes rose in price by 12% to BGN 4.12 per kilogram in the last week, greenhouse cucumbers by 6% to BGN 5.99/kg, and carrots by 6.7% to BGN 1.28/kg, oranges - by 5.1% to BGN 1.84/kg.

Red peppers are cheaper by 1.2% to BGN 4.15/kg. and potatoes - by 4% to BGN 1.19/kg, cabbage - by 5 cents to BGN 0.80/kg, apples - by 3.5% to BGN 1.38/kg.

Lemons are bought at BGN 2.40/kg, tangerines at BGN 2.31/kg, bananas at BGN 3.19/kg.

Cow cheese increased in price by 0.7% to BGN 11.43/kg, and "Vitosha" cheese - by 0.3% to BGN 18.15/kg.

Sunflower oil is cheaper by 5.1% to BGN 3.90/liter, cow butter (from 125 g) - by 3.1% to BGN 2.53, sugar - by 1.9% to BGN 2.52/kg . at the end of the week.

Chicken meat increased in price by 1.3% to BGN 6.30/kg, flour type "500" - by 0.7% to BGN 1.38/kg, rice - by 1.6% to BGN 3.21 BGN/kg

Eggs are sold at BGN 0.38 per piece wholesale at the end of the week.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews