COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 31 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 31, it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.
661 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.6 percent.
No one with a confirmed coronavirus infection has died.
To date, there are 237 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 24 are in intensive care units. There are four new hospital admissions.
Two people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,861 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 2,957 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, five doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,926 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,219 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,297,037 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
