Bulgaria will ask for a Derogation from European Sanctions against Russian Nuclear Energy

The caretaker government is preparing a request for a derogation if the European Union imposes sanctions against Russian nuclear energy, Deputy Minister of Energy Elenko Bozhkov told BNT.

Bulgaria will ask for an exception to the sanctions for the import of parts for nuclear power plants that cannot be produced outside of Russia - it is about 41 items, including software and hardware, which are used in the headquarters in Kozloduy NPP, explained the deputy minister.

"The countries that have such equipment believe that these supplies should continue. Otherwise, the affected countries are within their right to take countermeasures," Bozhkov said without elaborating and without being asked what those measures could be.

Asked to comment on US sanctions under the Magnitsky Act against people connected to the Bulgarian energy industry, Bozhkov said that he himself filed reports against Alexander Nikolov and Nasko Mikhov, without specifying which institution he filed them with. He only said that it was about violations of technological discipline and public procurement. According to him, the American investigators apparently found information about Rumen Ovcharov, which Bozhkov said he was not particularly surprised by. "I have been in the energy industry for 45 years, there is no way not to hear and understand a number of things," he added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik