Bird Flu Virus has Attacked, Mutated and is Now being Transmitted among Mammals

"Bird flu has a much higher death rate than COVID-19 when it infects a human. There is evidence that this virus has mutated and is transmitted between mammals and not just birds."

This was stated by the Bulgarian epidemiologist living in Great Britain Dr. Petar Markov on Nova TV.

Doctor Markov also commented on the warning of epidemiologist Richard Peabody from the WHO about a bird flu pandemic. "It's important to say that bird flu is quite different from regular seasonal flu. Avian influenza, when it enters humans, is highly pathogenic. For comparison, while in the case of COVID-19 one in a thousand infected people can die, in the bird flu the mortality rate is two in a thousand people. The fatality rate is over 60 percent when this virus is in humans," explained the medic.

He explained that what keeps us safe is that the bird flu virus is more difficult to transmit between people. "There is virtually no human-to-human transmission of this virus. However, in the past month there have been two reported outbreaks between mammals – a virus in a mink farm and in seals off Peru”.

“We have an ongoing circulation of the coronavirus - from recent Omicron sub-variants evolving from each other. as we know, Omicron has a much lower pathogenicity. Many of the people in the world are immune - after getting sick or after vaccination. Morbidity and death rates are much better than a year or two earlier. But we should not forget that COVID-19 is not gone. It circulates and evolves, and there is always a risk of a new, stronger variant appearing," he stressed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews