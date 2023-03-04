COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 25, according to the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.
643 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.9 percent.
One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.
To date, there are 233 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 6 new hospital admissions.
5 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,859 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 2,928 active cases.
Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 4,608,921 doses have been administered.
A total of 38,219 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,297,006 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.
