A New Place for New Taste Temptations in Sofia

InterContinental Sofia opened its new restaurant ADOR, adding a new dimension to luxury by its interior design, service level and cuisine.

So whether it’s Black Angus Beef Rib Eye Steak from Australia, Wagyu Beef from Japan, you will taste the unique smoky flavor from the Josper charcoal barbecue. If you are not into steaks, ADOR also offers a varied menu. An amazing combination of everyone's favorite, classic dishes, prepared in an innovative and original way, including grilled fish & seafood, vegetarian delights and elegant desserts. The restaurant has a space for private events, a VIP room, a bar and two levels in the main hall. ADOR's dishes are a work of art that everyone longs to try.

ADOR has become the place that everyone wants to be at, that everyone talks about, the place that inspires new encounters, beautiful moments and unique sensations.In addition to unique culinary experiences, exquisite live music awaits you and themed and exclusive events.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 06:30 a.m. to 01:00 a.m. and is ready to meet even the most demanding taste.

For more information and reservations, visit the ADOR restaurant website (https://ador-restaurant.com/).

