COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 3, 2023, Friday // 12:45
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

Sixty new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. There were no deaths among the confirmed infected, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The sixty new cases were identified from 2,683 tests (2.24 percent were positive). Half (50 percent) of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,296,913. They were determined by 11,058,270 tests (11.73 percent were positive).

The number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus remains 38,217.

Active cases are 2,987, up from 2,796 a week ago.

226 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 26 of them in intensive care units. There is a slight worsening of the situation compared to a week ago, when 196 people were in hospitals, 25 of them in intensive care.

There are 18 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. More than 72 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

47 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,255,709.

During the last 24 hours, not a single dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 was administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria remains 4,608,622.

2,075,993 people have completed the vaccination course. 943,403 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 70,833 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/BTA

